Gucci Mane in search of "next superstar" for new label, So Icy Millionaires

While many were relaxing on Fourth of July, Gucci Mane was launching his next business. Taking to social media, the rapper announced his new record label, So Icy Millionaires, and the search for the "next superstar."

“You got the Trap God right here. All these are $100,000 a pop,” he said with $1 million in cash in hand. “That’s what I’m willing to invest in my next superstar ’cause I’m starting a whole new label. Fresh! So Icy Millionaires. So who you wanna join my new label ’cause I’m looking for my next male superstar.”

The camera then turns to Gucci's wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir, who says she has $1 million for the first woman to be signed to the label.

“I got a million for my next female superstar. I got a million for my next male superstar. Who wanna join the So Icy Millionaires? Hit my DM right now. Happy Fourth of July," she said.

Gucci also has a label titled The New 1017 Records.

