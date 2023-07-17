Gunna announces first two headlining shows in two years

Gunna is making his triumphant return to the concert stage as the main act for the first time in two years.

The Atlanta rapper announced two headlining shows set for September: The Gift, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on the 9th, and The Curse, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on the 28th.

Gunna shared the news with his 4.5 million followers on social media Monday in a double Instagram post: the first an image of his a Gift & a Curse album artwork with a white background, the other with a black background.

The concert series follows the June release of a Gift & a Curse, the featureless album that earned the rapper his fourth number 1 debut on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

The album's lead single, "fukumean," marked Gunna's first solo top 10 hit on the Billboard 100 chart, landing at number eight.

A Gift & a Curse arrived six months after Gunna was released from a Georgia prison following his arrest on charges related to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. He became a free man after pleading guilty to one charge of conspiring to violate the state's RICO Act in an Alford plea.

"I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL," the rapper said in a written statement provided to ABC News by his attorney Steve Sadow.

Since his release, the rapper has been working toward building his rap career back to the success it saw prior to his arrest.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the shows, visit only1gunna.com.

