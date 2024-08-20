Gunna launches program providing 30 South Fulton families with guaranteed income

Gunna has partnered with the Black Music Action Coalition in an effort to combat poverty, and enhance financial stability and quality of life for Black and brown people across the country. With their $500,000 Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program, he will specifically help 30 families in South Fulton, Georgia, by giving each a $1,000 monthly stipend, as well providing mental health services, financial empowerment and mentorship courtesy of those in BMAC's network. Applications are now open for the program, which officially kicks off Sept. 18.

"When I launched Gunna's Great Giveaway, my goal was to uplift my hometown by providing resources that could make a tangible difference in at least one household," Gunna says in a statement. "Partnering with BMAC to introduce the Guaranteed Income program in South Fulton is a significant step toward enhancing these communities and transforming the economic landscape of the city."

The Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program will be highlighted during the BMAC Gala on Sept. 19, three days after Gunna Day. Celebrations honoring the rapper's day will go until Sept. 29.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.