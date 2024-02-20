Gunna plots Bittersweet North American tour with guest Flo Milli

Gunna will be hitting the road soon with his newly announced Bittersweet Tour.

He'll be joined by special guest Flo Milli, who will play all scheduled tour dates.

There are a total of 16 dates, with shows scheduled for Detroit, Phoenix, Boston, Miami, Atlanta and other North American cities. The duo is set to make an appearance at the 2024 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia.

The Bittersweet Tour, named after Gunna's most recent single, kicks off in May and continues through mid-June.

As part of the new road show, Gunna has partnered with the Black Music Action Coalition and Live Nation for the Bittersweet Tour initiative, which plans to allocate $1 from every ticket sold to support his nonprofit, Gunna's Great Giveaway.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on February 21, followed by general public tickets on February 23. The tour will also offer VIP packages, including premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, access to the VIP lounge, and both Gunna and Flo Milli meet & greet experiences.

All ticket information and the full tour itinerary can be found on Gunna's official website.

