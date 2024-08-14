Gunna releases "today i did good" music video

Calvin Clausell Jr., Spike Jordan, Tal Midyan

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Gunna has released a new music video for his song "today i did good," the latest collaboration between him and director Spike Jordan.

The clip takes fans on a day in Gunna's life, showing everything from his viewpoint. We see him as he gets ready in his hotel in Rome, eats breakfast, smokes and makes his way to an Emilio Pucci fashion show. He's even seen boarding a plane to Johannesburg for a video shoot with Tyla, before heading to London, Ohio State University and LA.

The full video for "today i did good," the latest cut from Gunna's one of wun album, is available on YouTube.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

