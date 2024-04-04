Halle Bailey secures starring role in upcoming film from Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry

Halle Bailey has secured another film in which she'll flex her acting skills. Variety reports she'll star opposite Kelvin Harrison Jr. and The Holdovers Oscar winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph in an untitled Universal Pictures project from Pharrell Williams and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind filmmaker Michel Gondry.

The project is a described as a "coming-of-age musical" that takes place in Virginia Beach in the summer of 1977. Williams' upbringing in the city’s Atlantis Apartments serves as the inspiration for the film.

Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson wrote the script for the film, which Gondry will direct. Williams and his collective i am OTHER will produce alongside Gil Netter and his Gil Netter Productions. Overseeing the project will be Universal's Senior Vice President of Production Development Ryan Jones and Director of Production Development Christine Sun. It's not yet clear what role Bailey will play.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.