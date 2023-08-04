Halle Bailey releases debut solo single, "Angel"

Halle Bailey has released her highly-anticipated debut solo single, "Angel."

The singer and star of The Little Mermaid released the track, which she described as "so very special and near and dear to my heart," on Friday, August 4.

"With everything I've gone through the past 3-4 years, suddenly finding myself in this bubble of all these eyes and new opinions, it was easy for me to feel doubt in myself and who I was," Bailey said in a statement.

She continued, "This song for me was my climb out of those feelings, a mantra and promise to myself that the work I'm doing here on earth matters and that I matter. I wanted to be able to embrace and be proud of myself and who I am naturally through and through."

The new release follows Bailey's starring role as Ariel in Disney's live-action version of The Little Mermaid, for which she is also featured on the soundtrack with the songs "Part of Your World" and "For the First Time."

Bailey said she hopes "other brown and black girls and everyone in general feel embraced, respected, and inspired hearing the words of this song."

