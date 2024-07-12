Healthy Vision Tips from Aetna!

99JAMZ has partnered with Aetna to educate our community on Healthy Vision Tips. When you need immediate care, low-cost options are available. Here are some smart ways to save time and money:

Your first stop when you’re sick or injured, and your prime resource for preventive services. No PCP? Log in at Aetna.com and use the provider search tool to find a doctor. In addition to your network of providers, you have access virtual primary care through CVS Health®. Talk to a doctor 24/7: With CVS Health Virtual CareTM, you can talk by video to a licensed provider who can diagnose and treat cold and flu symptoms, allergies, sinus infections and more. Visit CVS.com/virtual-care to get started. CVS Health Virtual CareTM is included as part of your Aetna® health plan.

Most health care facilities accept insurance. But to pay less out of pocket, it’s important to confirm that the location you choose is in your plan’s network. To find providers, walk-in clinics or urgent care centers, log in at Aetna.com, use the Aetna HealthSM app or call Aetna Member Services using the number on your ID card. Avoid freestanding emergency rooms (ERs): Not all ERs are located within a hospital. Many operate as separate freestanding ERs and can easily be confused with urgent care centers. If a facility has the word “emergency” in its name, you’ll be billed the higher cost for services as though you went to a hospital ER.





Aetna Healthy Vision

