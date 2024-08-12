In her solo career, JT's just trying to "create new moments and new memories and be myself"

When JT released City Cinderella, her goal was to prove she could release a body of work as a solo artist.

"I feel like we are starting to become more of single artists because of fast platforms. So I just wanted, with this project, to be able to not go exactly for that, but something you can just listen to and ride to and understand more," she explains in an interview with Complex.

JT started off as one half of City Girls, but she and Yung Miami have since decided to pursue solo careers.

"I really feel like it just made sense for us and it was no hard feelings," JT says, noting she will always be a City Girl. "I need my name. That's the biggest thing about me, I can't ever get away from being a City Girl. A person going to call me that no matter where I'm at. It is just like 'JT from the City Girls,'" she says. "But I feel like it just made so much sense for both of us in the direction that we was going and things that we were focusing on. It wasn't no hard feelings about it, we saw it coming."

JT adds she is by no means placing pressure on herself to have the same cultural impact as the group.

"I'm just taking it one day at a time," she says. "I'm trying to just be me and create new moments and new memories and be myself."

JT's interview arrives after Yung Miami discussed the status of City Girls on her Caresha Please podcast, noting they outgrew each other and things just weren't connecting. "S*** ain't all good, and it's not all bad," Miami said. "I still look at her as family."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.