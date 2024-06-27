Here's what host Taraji P. Henson is most excited to see at BET Awards 2024

The jam-packed BET Awards 2024 are just days away, but there are two things host Taraji P. Henson is most looking forward to seeing: the live debut of Will Smith's new song and the presentation of Usher's Lifetime Achievement Award.

"It's going to be an incredible show," she says in an interview with People. "You know, it's Culture's Biggest Night. The performances are going to blow us all away. We got Will Smith, guys. I am so excited to see what he has up his sleeve."

As for Lifetime Achievement recipient Usher, she says she's "honored to host the show where he's receiving his flowers."

"I'm just proud of him. It's just a proud moment," she continues. "It's a proud moment for the culture.”

Taraji's return to the BET Awards marks her third time as host of Culture's Biggest Night. Yet, she's still a bundle of nerves — and she says that's a good thing.

“I love nerves,” Henson shares. “I get nervous on the first day of shooting. It's a live show. Anything can go right or wrong, you know, but that's what's so exciting.”

"If I'm not nervous, I would be nervous," she adds.

The BET Awards 2024 will air live on BET Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

