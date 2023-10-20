Here's when the new Meek Mill/Rick Ross album will drop

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Atlantic Records

By Jamia Pugh

There's a new Meek Mill/Rick Ross collaborative album on the way and fans are hyped to learn it'll be dropping soon.

Expected to hit streaming on November 10, Too Good to be True is the latest joint project by the MMG duo following their series of Self Made projects released in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

In announcing the much-anticipated project, Meek shared a cinematic trailer to Instagram, which includes studio footage of the duo joined by DJ Khaled, then Diddy.

"N***** ain't seen me or Ross around each other for a long time," Meek says in the clip. "We got back to the business, straight back to the family love, and jumped right back in the studio immediately. So, y'all about to get that live and direct and what happens. Tune in."

Fans in Meek's comment section expressed excitement for the upcoming project, with one writing, "Album of the year, probably the decade." Another wrote, "This gonna be a [multiple fire emjois] Album."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

