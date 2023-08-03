Here's who Lil Wayne lists as his top 5 greatest rappers

Lil Wayne, an artist listed at the top of many "greatest rappers of all time" lists, wanted to share his top five favorite emcees.

After being featured as Billboard's cover star in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop this year, Wayne revealed Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, UGK, Goodie Mob and The Notorious B.I.G. as his GOATs.

Ranking the rappers in "no specific order," Wayne said he picked those specific artists because he "organically grew up on [them]."

"You know, when you're asked, 'How'd you start listening?,' there's a story for everybody ... like, someone I know told me to start listening or whatever. But like I said, every decision I make is organic."

When asked his thoughts about Billboard placing him at number 7 on their list of 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time — between Biggie Smalls and fellow Cash Money Records member Drake — Wayne responded, "That's awesome. You would be happy to be anywhere on that list."

Regarding his decadeslong career that still sees him dropping chart-topping songs, the rapper says there's no secret to his success.

"I just work. I just keep going. I never stop. It’s just the work ethic, plain and simple."

