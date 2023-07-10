Here's who Michael Strahan thinks would make the next, best 'The $100,000 Pyramid' host

No. Michael Strahan isn't giving up his hosting duties on the ABC game show The $100,000 Pyramid.

But when ABC Audio inquired about who he thinks would be his best replacement, he joked, "My mom thinks she can do it!"

After, he put some serious thought into the question but struggled to come up with a name.

It could be due to the fact that he "never thought about that" because he's "not ready to give it up." Or that, despite his six-season reign on the show, he enjoys hosting now just as much as he did in the beginning.

Despite not naming a potential successor, Strahan did point out a few qualities he thinks a good game show host should have.

"I think they have to be quick-witted. They have to be a good listener. I think they have to be welcoming," he said.

"They don't have to be handsome," he joked. "You know, because I'm hosting the show so, handsome, you don't have to be that."

He adds he'd love to see a woman host: "I don't want to limit anybody. There's so many talented people out there."

When the time comes, in about 20 years or so, Strahan said he'll think harder about his replacement.

For now, viewers can continue to enjoy Michael hosting The $100,000 Pyramid on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

