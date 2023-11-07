Hip-hop duo Flyana Boss announces The Bosstanical Garden Tour

California girl group Flyana Boss is set to hit the road next year with their first-ever headlining road show, The Bosstanical Tour.

The duo, comprised of rappers Bobbi Tyler and Folayan Kunerede, announced the 18-city trek kicking off on February 24 in Chicago. They'll make stops in their home cities of Detroit and Dallas, as well as Toronto, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., Denver and more before wrapping in Los Angeles in March.

The Bosstanical Tour follows the group's first tour run as support for Janelle Monáe's The Age of Pleasure Tour.

Tyler and Kunerede shared the news with fans in a video on Instagram and also pointed to ticket information, which can be found on their official website.

After bursting onto the music scene with their breakout single, "You Wish," Flyana Boss gained the attention of top hip-hop stars, including Missy Elliott, who later jumped on a remix version of the song alongside rising rapper Kaliii.

