Home searched as part of Tupac Shakur murder investigation

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

By Alex Stone, Josh Margolin and Meredith Deliso

Police searched a home in the Las Vegas area on Monday night in the long-dormant murder case of Tupac Shakur, according to police.

"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

The celebrated hip-hop artist was shot on September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas and died in the hospital six days later at the age of 25. No arrests have been made.

During his short but prolific career, he sold more than 75 million records worldwide, including the RIAA-certified Diamond album All Eyez on Me, which included the hit "California Love (Remix)."

Tupac was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!