Hulu drops reality show about Diddy

A reality series in the making about Sean "Diddy" Combs' life and family has been dropped by Hulu.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project backed by production company Fulwell 73 was in early stages before the plug was pulled following multiple sexual assault allegations against Diddy.

The fourth and most recent complaint, filed in New York federal court this month, alleged Diddy and Bad Boy President Harve Pierre sex trafficked and raped a woman identified as Jane Doe when she was 17.

Three previous suits were filed in November, including the bombshell first complaint by singer Cassie, who accused him of years of sexual and physical abuse.

The former couple settled Cassie's suit a day after it was made public.

Eighteen brands have severed business ties with Diddy amid the claims, Rolling Stone says, including accessory company House of Takura, undergarment and shapewear line Nuudii System and skin care brand Tsuri.

Diddy has denied the allegations, first through lawyers, then with a statement from his personal social media accounts.

"I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, family and for the truth," the statement reads.

