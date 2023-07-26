Ice Spice drops new music video for "Deli"

Ice Spice dropped off the new music video for her latest hit "Deli." In it, she's the main star of a twerk takeover.

Flanked by a group of women, the Bronx native pairs a dance party — taped in a literally deli — with her quick-hitting lyrics over her normal drill-style beat.

"Deli" is one of four songs included on the deluxe version of her debut album, Like.. ?, released last Friday, July 21.

A snippet of the song went viral after she teased it on TikTok earlier this month.

Prior to "Deli," Ice Spice was featured on the soundtrack of the much-anticipated Barbie movie with Barbie World" featuring her idol Nicki Minaj.

