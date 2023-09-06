Ice Spice, French Montana, Coco Jones among MTV VMA presenters

The first round of presenters for the 2023 MTV VMAs have been announced.

Ice Spice and Coco Jones are among the stars who'll be handing out the Moon Person trophies when the show airs live from Newark, New Jersey, on September 12. Also in the mix: GloRilla and French Montana.

Memphis rapper NLE Choppa is set to perform during the 90-minute live pre-show special, which airs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, MTV2, CMT and Logo. Saweetie will co-host the special.

Fresh off her month-long run as MTV's PUSH Artist for August, rising rapper Kaliii is set to take the Extended Play Stage. She's nominated for her first VMA in the Best New Artist category.

Doja Cat and Lil Wayne have so far been revealed as performers, with more stars to be announced.

Sean "Diddy" Combs will receive the Global Icon Award and will also perform live on the VMAs stage for the first time since 2005.

Among the list of stars leading the nominations this year is SZA with eight nods, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat with six nods and Beyoncé, Diddy, Drake, Ice Spice and Metro Boomin, who each have four nods.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.