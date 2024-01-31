Ice Spice reveals her debut album, ﻿'Y2K﻿', will be out "this year"

Ice Spice just shared news that her fans have long been waiting to hear: her debut album is on the way.

On Tuesday's episode of The Today Show, she unveiled the album name, Y2K, and said it will be delivered sometime this year.

"Yes, there's gonna be an album. This year. I'm so excited," the rapper said.

The album title is an ode to the year she was born, 2000.

Ice Spice was tight-lipped about who exactly will appear on the project, but she did confirm she has a "crazyyyy collaboration that just got locked in."

The "Munch" rapper didn't offer up any other album details, like a specific release date, but she did confirm that "it's almost finished."

