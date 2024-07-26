Ice Spice says she and Nicki Minaj are "definitely good"

If you're wondering about the status of Ice Spice's relationship with Nicki Minaj, she says they're just fine. In a new Rolling Stone cover story, Ice opens up about how things have been since leaked texts exposed her frustration over their "Barbie World" collab.

“We don’t have the closest relationship, you know? But we’re definitely good,” she says. “We’re mutuals. We had smash records together. I love us together. I think the world does too.”

Ice describes the situation as disappointing, considering it was done by someone she'd held dear to her heart.

“I think that the saddest part of the whole situation, it’s somebody I knew for so many years and called my friend had me open up and be vulnerable with them, and then took complete advantage of that for her own benefit,” she said. “So that was the saddest part really, just feeling used, basically.”

Ice adds Nicki is most likely not concerned "about s*** like that coming from a random girl" and says the texts were written during "a moment of frustration around contract negotiations."

"I could have chose different words," Ice admits. "But at the end of the day, regardless of how I felt in that moment, [Nicki] is still somebody I respect as an artist, and I’m always going to admire everything she’s done for me and the culture.”

In addition to "Barbie World," Ice and Nicki have teamed on "Princess Diana," featured on Ice's debut EP, Like..?

