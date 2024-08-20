Ice Spice shuts down Ozempic rumors

Ice Spice's weight loss has led to rumors she's taking Ozempic, but the rapper says it's far from true.

She took to X Spaces on Monday with the intention to "talk about that real quick."

"I was like, b****, I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic. That's one thing I wish. Oh my God! Like what even is Ozempic? What the f*** is that? Genuinely, what is that?" she said, before revealing the secret to her weight loss.

“You lazy a** b****** never heard of a gym?” she questioned. “It’s called eating healthy. It’s called being on tour. Like what the hell. Maybe if I was sitting at home all day it’d be easier to stay big.”

