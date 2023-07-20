Ice Spice talks working with Nicki Minaj: "If there's anyone I'm going to listen to, it's the queen"

Rising rapper Ice Spice continues to make a name for herself by dropping catchy hit singles, one after another.

When it comes to the hip-hop star's musical inspirations, she cites the artistry of Young Money label mates Drake and Nicki Minaj.

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Ice Spice opens up about her relationship with Nicki, who she says shows her the hip-hop ropes.

"I feel like I am absorbing advice from [Nicki], and learning from her and stuff," she says. "And she'll tell me, 'Learn from my mistake, do this or don't do that,' or whatever."

Ice Spice pays close attention to the guidance Nicki offers "because if there's anyone I'm going to listen to, it's the queen."

As far as Drake's concerned, Ice Spice says the two "talk all the time," adding, "We're always just laughing about some things that go on."

The "Gods Plan" rapper also offers some coaching of his own.

"I'll ask him, 'What should I do with this? Or how'd you go about this? Or did you ever experience that?'" she says. "And he'll ... tell me, 'I did this and you should do that, too, because you can.'"

When creating viral songs, like her breakthrough hit "Munch" or her recent Nicki-collab "Barbie World," the Bronx native keep her mentors in mind.

Since her debut on the music scene just last year, Ice Spice has already achieved commendable career accomplishments, like her four BET Award nominations and a Taylor Swift collaboration on the singer's "Karma" remix.

Ice Spice will soon drop the deluxe version of her EP, Like..?

