Ice Spice talks rapid rise to fame, blocking out negativity in new 'Teen Vogue' cover

Ice Spice is on a steady rise to the top, which she's learned has come with popularity, but also negative comments from her detractors. The rapper recently spoke to Teen Vogue about the pros and cons of fame and how she's managed to adjust to her new lifestyle.

"I don't think anybody is ever fully prepared for fame. There's no book on how to do it," Ice told the publication of her rapid rise to the mainstream. "I feel like everybody could just learn as they go, like most people do in their careers."

"A lot of people be trying to compare me to people that's way older than me or people that been in this s*** way longer than me," she continued. "I'm really that b****, and I tell myself that all the time because I learned that I have to. ... I got to know who I am because everybody else gon' try to tell me who I am. So I got to know first."

Aside from being told who she is, Ice has had to deal with negative comments about the reasons her career is taking off, which some attribute to her light skin. She said she doesn't take it personally, as "that's been the conversation for generations and forever, since the beginning of time."

"I try not to feed into negativity because I also see that when people are trying to make that point, it's not out of a good place. They end up putting somebody else down," Ice added. Knowing "anything hurtful could potentially hurt my feelings," she says she leaves social media when she comes across negative comments.

"I'm not torturing myself," Ice said. She admitted she also just expects people to pick "at dumb s***" that didn't need to brought up.

