Ice Spice tapped as face of Alexander Wang's S24 collection

Ice Spice is displaying her modeling skills as the face of Alexander Wang's new spring 2024 campaign: the Nocturna collection.

The campaign, a fusion of fashion and rap, sees Ice rocking a leather bomber jacket and matching black boots, as well denim and lace ensembles. The collection also features black and leather-heavy pieces, including loose-fitting pants and bra tops.

"As an artist, I'm always challenging myself on how I can contribute to culture in a way that drives things forward, and Alexander Wang is a great vehicle for that with this incredibly bold and global campaign," Ice Spice told Variety.

"Ice Spice is such a powerhouse, a cultural touchstone, and a breath of fresh air," Wang added. "Her unapologetic energy magnifies the sharp and austere sensuality of Spring 2024 and leans into our brand codes on a deeper level.”

You can check out the new Nocturna collection on alexanderwang.com.

