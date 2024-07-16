ICYMI: 50 Cent says Eminem's new album is "crazy," Sexyy Red and Tyler, The Creator collab and more

-- 50 Cent listened to friend and longtime collaborator Eminem's latest effort, and he shared his thoughts on Instagram. "Yo @eminem s*** is crazy it takes me a while to understand the details of this one," he wrote. The caption was shared alongside a post announcing that The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) had over 200 million streams in two days.

50 is also reportedly performing at the Republican National Convention, according to Victor Blackwell and Kate Sullivan of CNN.

-- Sexyy Red and Tyler, The Creator have come together for a song. When a Wireless Festival reporter asked her who her dream collab is, she said, "I did my dream collab, finally: Tyler, The Creator."

-- Starz has greenlit Fat Joe Talks, which will see the rapper discuss "a wide range of newsworthy topics" as he travels through the U.S. "to meet these cultural icons in their environment."

"'Fat Joe Talks' is an exciting foray into talk, and who better than Joe—a legend in and of himself—to drive provocative conversations that tap into the zeitgeist and matter to our audience," said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz. "We are thrilled to be working with Joe and our partners at SpringHill and Embassy Row to launch this incredible show, offering authentic, backstage, rare access to these cultural icons."

André 3000 is not against rapping for your whole life, but that's not his story. In response to a recent interview in which LL Cool J said he doesn't want to hear Dre play the flute, Three Stacks writes, "To me, I feel like if it's in you...you should rap until you die. You should perform until you die." He adds it's not enough for him to rap if he can't deliver it "in a fresh, innovative way."

