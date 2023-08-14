ICYMI: 50 Cent honored with own day in Connecticut, Lil Durk Chicago show shut down after false shooting report and more

50 Cent was honored with his own day in Connecticut on Friday, August 11. Governor Ned Lamont presented the hip-hop star with a certificate officially declaring August 11 as "50 Cent Day." Sharing photos of the special moment to Instagram, 50 said he remembers "why I moved to CT." "Today was officially Curtis 50 Cent Jackson day in Hartford CT. The energy was so good," he wrote. The rapper celebrated the honor the same day hip-hop celebrated its 50th birthday.

Lil Durk's concert in Chicago was cut short on Saturday following a false active shooter report. The "All My Life" rapper was nearing the end of his show at the United Center when cops, who showed up with rifles, filled the arena in search for a shooter, per TMZ. Chaos ensued as the crowd who searched for exits also stole merchandise on the way out. Later on Instagram, Durk shouted out fans who took items, asking them to tag "me so I can repost ya'll crazy a**."

Not long after Bone Thugz-N-Harmony was honored with a street sign named after them in their hometown of Cleveland on Sunday, the sign was stolen. According to Cleveland local news, three signs went up dedicated to the legendary hip-hop group; the one located at the intersection of East 99th Street and Lowell Avenue went missing after just two days.

Dwyane Wade shared a touching moment with his dad during his basketball Hall of Fame acceptance speech on Saturday. "You pushed me to limits that I didn't know were inside of me," Wade said after inviting his father, Dwyane Wade Sr., onstage to share the honor. "The hard work I put in was because I didn't want to let you down," he said.

