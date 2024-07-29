ICYMI: Beyoncé introduces Team USA, Wiz Khalifa drops mixtape and more

-- The Paris Olympics kicked off July 26, and Beyoncé helped introduce the athletes representing Team USA. Dressed in red, white and blue, she presented athletes Simone Biles, Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky and more as the Cowboy Carter cut "Ya Ya" played in the background. "That pride and that joy? That's what gets me about this team. And that's what makes me believe in this team. And that's why I can't wait to see what they pull off over these next 16 days," she says, in part. "America, give it up for Team USA, the very best of who we are. What a vision to behold. What a team to believe in. What a night to celebrate."

-- Doechii has dropped the latest of her "Swamp Session" freestyles, which she's been releasing to keep fans entertained as she they wait for her debut album. Titled "Nissan Altima," it's accompanied by a clip featuring cameos from TDE label mates Jay Rock, Ab-Soul and Isaiah Rashad.

-- Sexyy Red has added Kodak Black to her Sexyy Red 4 President tour. She announced the news with a video of Kodak accepting the offer to join. "ITS DA HOOD HOTTEST PRINCESS AND DA PROJECT BABY!!! WE OUTSIDE FA DA TOUR," she wrote on Instagram.

-- Wiz Khalifa has released a mixtape titled Wiz Owens. The 13-track project, announced over the weekend, is now available to stream. He says the mixtape is meant to hold fans over while he clears samples for his forthcoming album.

-- Cardi B's concerned about a speech Donald Trump delivered at the Turning Point Action's Believers Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida. In it, he told fans to vote, noting "you won't have to do it anymore" in the future. Alongside the clip, she wrote, "Whistle blowing a dictatorship?"

