ICYMI: Big Sean joins Nicki Minaj onstage, Future and Metro Boomin's 2nd #1 album and more

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 tour stopped in Detroit on Saturday, and fans were treated to a surprise appearance from their own Big Sean. He joined Nicki onstage for a performance of their 2011 hit "Dance (A$$)" before going into a medley of his own songs. Sada Baby also took the stage, performing his and Nicki's remix of "Whole Lotta Choppas." But the night didn't end without a hitch. During "Starships," someone threw an object onstage, nearly hitting Nicki's face. She then grabbed the item and hurled it back into the crowd.

Future and Metro Boomin now have back-to-back #1 albums, after We Still Don't Trust You topped the Billboard 200. The project, the sequel to We Don't Trust You, topped the chart dated April 27. According to Luminate, it earned 127,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending April 18. This marks the shortest gap between number ones by an artist since Future's HNDRXX (March 18, 2017, chart) replaced his self-titled album (March 11, 2017).

Offset reportedly got into a brawl at the Starlets Gentlemen's Club in Queens, New York, on Saturday night. Footage sees him with a wad of cash as others throw money around or at him. He then jumps into the crowd and gets into an altercation a group of men. Security was called to defuse the situation.

On an episode of his GILGA Radio show Sunday night, Childish Gambino previewed his collaborations with Kanye West and Kid Cudi, the former of which sees Ye rapping about fans' desire to have a Watch the Throne sequel.

Congrats to Eminem, who is celebrating 16 years of sobriety. He posted a photo of his sobriety chip on Saturday.

