ICYMI: Cardi B shares life updates with fans, Juvenile calls out American Airlines and more

Cardi B shared a few updates with her fans, and among them was the fact that she's taking a break from social media. "I won't be getting on anymore until I give birth ...I get aggravated and start to cursing," she wrote. She also let her followers know she has to do school shopping — her son, Wave, is starting school; and she has "lots of whipshots partnerships that's gonna elevate the brand," among other things.

Ne-Yo currently has two girlfriends, but he says there's no cap on the number of women he can be with. "No specific cap, just depends on who I vibe with and who vibes with me," he told TMZ. He joked that people should be able to have "as many as you can afford" and congratulated Omarion on his celibacy. "I'm certain that that was a spiritual decision," he said. "Don't know if I could do it, but congrats to him."

Juvenile took to Instagram Live to call out American Airlines, which asked him and his wife to move from first class to coach. He documented the incident, in which he eventually decided to get off the plane altogether. "I'm a celebrity," he said. "I'm telling you this is going to be repercussions. It's going be repercussions to this because I'm going to get off the plane. I'm going to get off the plane. I'm not going to let y'all disrespect me like that." He ended up flying to Dallas on another airline so he could make it to a show.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.