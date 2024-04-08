ICYMI: Cardi B reflects on debut album, The Roots are headed on tour and more

Cardi B's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, turned 6 years old on Saturday, prompting her to reflect on the anniversary on her Instagram Story. "6 years ago I released my first album and it broke so many records GAH LEE!!" she said. "6 years later I'm preparing to drop the next one this year.. it's so different from what everyone is expecting and I'm sooo excited. Love you guys and thank you for the support! I'll talk to ya soon I been so busy these last few days."

The Roots have decided to name their upcoming tour after their love of hip-hop. Produced by Live Nation Urban, the Hip-Hop Is The Love Of My Life Tour will kick off on August 16 in Houston and wrap September 1 in Boston. Guests Arrested Development and Digable Planets are also on the bill.

Drake's It's All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? has come to an end. A post shared to his Instagram shows a photo of him and his entire team, and another of him getting sprayed with champagne. "How do you finish something? A little at a time until less becomes more and more becomes less on the other side," he captioned the post. "Thank you to all of you for helping me complete the mission."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.