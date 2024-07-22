ICYMI: Cardi B accepts Joe Budden's apology, Biden/J. Cole comparisons and more

After videos of 50 Cent and Drake hanging out went viral over the weekend, 50 shared a photo of them alongside a caption that read, "Brain storming last night me and @champagnepapi gonna get the [movie camera emoji] rolling biggest ting on your TV."

The remodeling for Bankhead Seafood, the restaurant Killer Mike and T.I. purchased in 2020, is almost complete. Mike showed fans a photo of the progress, writing, "@bankheadseafood coming like soon!"

Joe Budden apologized to Cardi B for anything he's said to upset her. "Cardi B is on my list of people I'm going to love no matter what," he said. "If I've ever made a joke that's offended Cardi B, I'm sorry." Cardi responded, "I got love for you to Joe but you been changing your tone on me real heavy the last 3 years whether music or personal...I know criticism comes wit the territory but sometimes the narrative yall decide to run with be soooooo toxic. It's all love tho see you soon."

Metro Boomin is putting on a show in his hometown of St. Louis. The Metro Boomin and Friends show will take place at The Pageant July 29. Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. local time.

Cash Cobain teased a song paying tribute to Pop Smoke on the late rapper's birthday. The song's a flip of Pop's "For the Night" featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby.

Blxst's LA home was broken into while he was in New York and his children were in the house. He shared footage of the burglary on Instagram and noted, "Im just glad my family good overall."

Joe Biden announced Sunday that he's dropping out the presidential race. Comparisons were then drawn between that and J. Cole's decision to bow out of a feud with Kendrick Lamar.

