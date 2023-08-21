ICYMI: Drake catches book thrown on stage, T.I. joins fans in laughing about son's new teeth and more

Drake was forced to think fast after a fan hurled a book on stage during one of the stops on his It's All a Blur Tour. After a concert goer reportedly threw a copy of the rapper's new poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness, he had a few choice words for the culprit. "You lucky I'm quick," he's heard saying in video later shared by The Neighborhood Talk. "Would've had to beat your a** if that hit me in the face." The book-throwing is the latest in a string of objects thrown at artists during shows, like bras, cell phones and vapes.

Romeo celebrated his 34th birthday on August 19 with a sweet Instagram message to his two young daughters. The rapper shared a video montage of him and his girls River and Winter writing that "Being a DAD is the greatest adventure of my life." Romeo and his daughters' mother Drew Sangster started publicly dating in 2020, they gave birthday to River in February 2022 and Winter in March 2023. "The best gifts I've ever received," Romeo said in his birthday post.

T.I. joined fans in making light of his son King Harris' new veneers. In a recent interview with DJ Diamond Kuts, the rapper laughed about comments made about the size of his son's new teeth, saying that his mom, Tiny, also wondered why they were so big. T.I. said he "respects and admires" that his son saved money for the dental work but he also joked that "he's a growing boy, he'll grow into it."

Jacquees showed his appreciated for his mom by gifting her a brand new Range Rover truck. "My mama work hard behind the scenes for me always making sure i get what i deserve!," he said.

