ICYMI: Drake’s leaked diss track, Coachella surprises and more

Drake's alleged response to Kendrick Lamar's diss on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" has been leaked. The song, titled "Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50)," popped up online Saturday, and Drake has hinted at its authenticity but hasn't outright confirmed it. On the diss track, the lyrics take aim at everything from Kendrick's height to his pop collaborations. It also takes shots at Future and Metro as well as Rick Ross and The Weeknd.



Speaking of Rick Ross, the rapper released his own Drake diss track, titled "Champagne Moments," in which he accuses Drake of getting a nose job, among other things.



On Sunday at Coachella, it was a partial Fugees reunion during YG Marley's set. Marley brought out his mom, Lauryn Hill, who then welcomed Wyclef Jean to the stage to duet on "Killing Me Softly" and "Fu-Gee-La." Meanwhile, Tems also performed at the festival Sunday, bringing out Justin Bieber and Wizkid for a performance of "Essence," and Doja Cat had 21 Savage and A$AP Rocky join her onstage during her headlining set.

