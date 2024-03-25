ICYMI: Future and Metro Boomin break records, SZA wins a Juno, and more

Future and Metro Boomin's album We Don't Trust You broke Spotify streaming records on its first day of release Friday. According to Spotify, the album became the platform's most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far.

SZA and Daniel Caesar were among the winners at the Juno Awards — the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys — this weekend. SZA won International Album of the Year for SOS, while Daniel won Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year for Never Enough.

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty have been ordered to pay $500,000 to a security guard who sued them for damages after claiming he was assaulted at a 2019 Nicki concert in Frankfurt, Germany. According to Rolling Stone, the judge made a default judgment Friday because Nicki and Kenneth never responded to the lawsuit.

