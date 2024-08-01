ICYMI: Halle Bailey's social media break, Vybz Kartel's a free man and more

-- Halle Bailey is taking some time for herself and away from social media. Informing fans of her hiatus on Wednesday, she tweeted, "hey guys. i am going to go away for a few weeks, will be offline. just need a break from everyone. will be back with new music in august. xo."

-- Dancehall artist Vybz Kartel has been released from prison after nearly 13 years behind bars, Jamaica Gleaner reports. He and two others had been convicted for the murder of Clive "Lizard" Williams and sentenced to life in prison. The conviction was eventually dismissed by Jamaica's highest court, the Privy Council, because of juror misconduct, and the Court of Appeal determined there would not be a retrial.

-- Brandy, who played Karla Wilson in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, didn't know the original film was getting the reboot treatment. Upon learning the news, she said she'd be interested in reprising her role. "I need them to give me a call because I survived in that movie!" Brandy told The Hollywood Reporter. "I came out in the end, bloodied up, ready to go. I did not die in that film."

"Jennifer [Love Hewitt], Freddie [Prinze Jr.], hit me up," she added.

