ICYMI: Kanye drops new song, Pardi responds to Megan Thee Stallion and more

Kanye "Ye" West made his return to music with the release of "Vultures" featuring Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign. On the new track, which reportedly debuted on a radio station in Ye's hometown of Chicago, he addresses the antisemitic remarks he made in 2022 that resulted in the end of many brand partnerships. "How I'm antisemitic? I just f***** a Jewish b****," he raps. Online sources report the song might appear on an upcoming Kanye x Ty Dolla $ign joint album.

Megan Thee Stallion's former partner Pardi released a rap diss track-of-sorts addressing claims he cheated on the "Savage" rapper. It's an apparent response to Megan's latest song, "Cobra," on which she points to infidelity in their relationship: "Pulled up, caught him cheatin," Megan says. In "Thee Person," Pardi says he didn't plan to speak on the break up but chose to do so after Megan "made it a mess."

BET brought the stars out for the taping of the 2023 Soul Train Awards, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19. Coco Jones, Serayah, Ray J, Muni Long, Eric Bellinger, show host Keke Palmer and more posed for pictures on the red carpet of the annual award show, which premieres Sunday, November 26, at 8 p.m. ET on BET and BET Her.

The name Laila Edwards made its round on social media over the weekend after the Ohio native made history as the first Black woman to play for the U.S. senior hockey team. "It's an honor. I'm grateful and I take pride in it," Edwards told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I'm glad that I can be a role model to girls of color and boys out there."

