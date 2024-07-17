ICYMI: Kaytranada announces tour, Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef makes it onto 'Jeopardy' + more

Word spread that 50 Cent might perform at the Republican National Convention after a meme featuring Donald Trump on the cover of Get Rich or Die Tryin' made its way around the internet. That news, however, is false. A representative for 50 told TMZ that "he is not attending [the RNC], as he is slated to be in Shreveport preparing for his Humor and Harmony festival."

Kaytranada is hitting the road in support of his latest album, Timeless. The Timeless North American Tour launches at the Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle, taking place Friday to Sunday, and runs through Oct. 26. Channel Tres will serve as the special guest while Amaarae, Sam Gellaitry, Kitty Cash and Lou Phelps will support on select dates. An artist presale starts Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Kendrick Lamar's beef with Drake made it onto Jeopardy. A clue for the $800 question in the Diss-Track-Tions category read, "In May 2024, these 2 competitors went back and forth with tracks like 'Family Matters' and 'Meet the Grahams.'" Contestant Isaac answered, "Who are Kendrick Lamar and Drake?" Rolling Stone shares the beefs between Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z and Nas, 50 Cent and Cam'Ron, and The Game and Eminem were also mentioned.

Travis Scott recently performed at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, which he says "was the best show ever." However, he shared that he will never return "SIMPLY BECAUSE THE AIRPORT PEOPLE ARE JUST WEIRD."

Havoc says a new Mobb Deep record is coming. "R.I.P Prodigy," said Havoc, teasing an instrumental seemingly by The Alchemist. "You see Al in the background, you already know what it is. Mobb Deep coming soon, baby. Infinite."

