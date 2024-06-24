ICYMI: Kendrick Lamar shoots "Not Like Us" video, Cardi B accepts Hollywood Unlocked Impact award and more

Kendrick Lamar took to the streets of Compton to film the "Not Like Us" music video. Footage surfaced of him performing the song in front of a large crowd that had awaited his arrival. The clips, some of which also featured the song's producer, DJ Mustard, made their way through social media after TMZ reported K.Dot hired extra security for the shoot. He reportedly asked the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to deploy deputies, paying them $120 an hour.

Cardi B was the Inspiration Award recipient at the 2024 Hollywood Unlocked Awards, and she delivered a speech that included a message to her haters. "I just want to say thank Jason [Lee] so much for this award. I'm really my biggest critic and I always say this: 'Nobody has it harder than in the industry and in every genre than a female rapper.' And I'm going to tell you why," she said. "You have to have the best verse. Not only that, you have to kill the charts. On top of that, your personal life has to be perfect, or then the opp b****** are going to use that against you."

If you're wondering how Kid Cudi's doing after his foot surgery, he says he's doing just fine. Responding on the social platform X to a fan who asked how his feet are feeling, he said, "Its healing! Barely any scars from surgeries, f***** unreal. Im Wolverine now." He then shouted out his surgeon for doing "a really fantastic job."

Tinashe has new merch to go with her current song, "Nasty." The line offers booty shorts, boxer briefs, thongs, heart pendants and more, some of which include the phrases "I've been a nasty girl" and "Match my freak" from the hit song.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.