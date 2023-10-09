ICYMI: Latto donates $35K to old high school, T.I. accepts ATL Fashion Week Award and more

Latto popped up at her high school over the weekend with lots of "Big Energy" as she donated $35,000 to her alma mater for homecoming. During the surprise appearance, Latto posed for pictures with the cheerleading team, brought Wingstop for the students and jumped in a TikTok with the homecoming queen. It's not the first time Latto came through for her hometown: Back in 2022, the rapper and her Win Some Give Some Foundation donated $250,000 in Christmas gifts to residents of Clayton County, the area where she grew up.

T.I. received the Fashion Icon Award at Atlanta's Fashion Week for being "A true visionary of style, creativity and entrepreneurship." ATLFW's Angela Watts presented the rapper a trophy and thanked him for all the work he's done in creative arts and for driving economy in Atlanta. "Everybody knows fashion is merely an extension of your personality. It's really an extension of the energy," T.I. said in his acceptance speech.

21 Savage graced the stage in Canada for his first international show since obtaining his green card. First referred to by his government name, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, during the official announcement of his citizenship status, 21 joined Drake onstage during their It's All a Blur Tour. "Performing for the first time outside of America in his life; Make some noise for the brother, 21!" Drake said to the crowd.

Gunna shared news that his hit single "fukumean" hit RIAA-certified Platinum status. He took to his Instagram Story with a snapshot of the achievement, showing that the June release earned $1 million in sales this month.

