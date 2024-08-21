ICYMI: Nicki Minaj teases mixtape tour, Doechii unveils track list for upcoming mixtape and more

-- Just days after sharing the details of her tour's second North American run, Nicki Minaj is teasing another trek. When a fan suggested she perform "Envy" from her mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, she replied, "We'll save that for the mixtape tour guys. Another idea I had a while back." Nicki also teased some unreleased tracks on her Instagram Live, including another version of Camila Cabello's "HOT UPTOWN" and a collab with the late Juice WRLD.

"It would be incredible for me I think to have Juice WRLD on this album because before he passed that’s what we were talking about," she said. "He recorded a bunch of stuff when he was in my studio, but I don’t like to exploit people, and people’s deaths and stuff like that."

-- Doechii has unveiled the track list for her Alligator Bites Never Heal mixtape, arriving Aug. 30. It boasts 19 songs, including the title track and the previously released song "Nissan Altima."

-- A video surfaced of The Game walking down the aisle as part of a wedding party and seemingly taking a fall, but he shares he didn't actually hit the ground. Replying to XXL Mag's post about the fall, he wrote, "Ah slipped on the wet roses, did the James brown & wiggled up out that shhhhhhiiiii.. the playa way. Nothing to see here."

