ICYMI: Rakim wants to record "Summertime" sequel with Will Smith, DJ Premier's new single and more

- Rakim wants to work with Will Smith on a sequel to his hit "Summertime." In honor of the anniversary of Homebase, Will's album with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Will posted a video of him telling Rakim he was copying his flow on the song. Rakim then reposted the clip, alongside a caption that read, "Peace Will! Keep rockin bro, it's time for SUMMERTIME PT 2 wit me on it."

-- DJ Premier is releasing a new song titled "Ya Don't Stop" on Friday, and it will feature Big Sean, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne. Is there a conflict of interest? Some seem to think so, as Wayne is cool with Drake and Ricky Rozay isn't.

-- Ice Spice is ready for her debut album, Y2K, to come out, but speaking to Capital Xtra Breakfast, she says she is a little nervous. "I think naturally, I'll have good nerves, if anything," Ice Spice said. "I feel like it's a good thing to be a little nervous, because it means you just care. I'm so eager to put out the album, I'm really excited. And my fans are really excited, so yeah ... it's like finally here. I've been working on it for like a year."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.