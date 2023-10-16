ICYMI: Sexyy Red confirms she's pregnant, Nelly gifts Ashanti new jewelry, Ice Spice performs on 'SNL' and more

By Jamia Pugh

Sexyy Red announced she's expecting a baby, sharing a series of images of her growing belly to social media over the weekend. "Team Boy or team girl," Sexyy wrote alongside a few pictures, including one in which her hand is positioned under her stomach and another with SZA, who posed as if she was unveiling the rapper's secret. Sexyy then confirmed the news with a few throwback images, writing in her Instagram Story, "I was pregnant asf on here trona suck my bely in ... I got tired of fakin."

Nelly iced his girlfriend, Ashanti, out with a few pieces of jewelry to celebrate her 43rd birthday. In video shared by The Neighborhood Talk, Ashanti is seen reacting with excitement to the sparkly new wrist and neckwear Nelly gifted her. In addition to the surprise, Nelly penned a message to the singer on Instagram alongside a video montage of some of their special moments. "Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know," he wrote.

Ice Spice made her Saturday Night Live debut during the show's premiere on Saturday. Introduced by her friend Taylor Swift, who made a surprise appearance, Spice performed two of her latest hits: "In Ha Mood" and "Pretty Girl" featuring Nigerian singer Rema.

21 Savage got rid of his signature dreadlocks and debuted a brand new braid style over the weekend. "Got tired of the sister loc comments," he wrote on Instagram alongside a few pictures of the fresh, stitch-braid look.

