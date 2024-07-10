ICYMI: Track list for Eminem's new album unveiled, JT reenters Hot 100 with "Okay" and more

-- The track list for Eminem's The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) has been unveiled. Shared on Apple Music, the album boasts 19 tracks, including some skits and the previously released singles "Houdini" and "Tobey." Outside of Big Sean and BabyTron, who guest on "Tobey," there appear to be no features. Fans, however, believe track #13 titled "Guilty Conscience 2" will feature Dr. Dre, as did the original 1999 hit. Death of Slim Shady arrives on July 12.

-- JT expressed gratitude for Jeezy for hopping on the remix to her single "Okay," which has since reentered the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #72. Alongside a screenshot of her song on the chart, she wrote, "& this happened! I wanna again say thank you to the realest @jeezy." The song first debuted on the chart in May, landing at #74.

-- Kid Cudi is celebrating the arrival of his Moon Man #3 comic series with a new song titled "Dreams I See" and an accompanying visual. He's also releasing limited-edition merch featuring artwork from this part of the series. It will be available on KidCudi.com at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday.

For the uninitiated, Cudi's Moon Man tells the story of Ramon Townsend, who becomes famous after rescuing a ship and crew from a "near-disastrous moon mission" but wants to resume a normal life. Part three specifically finds him as he "begins to test the limits of his abilities, until the return of an old friend complicates his life further," per Variety.

