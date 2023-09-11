ICYMI: ﻿﻿Will Smith celebrates 33 years of '﻿Fresh Prince,' ﻿Wiz Khalifa dances into his 36th birthday and more

It's been 33 years since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air premiered, and Will Smith celebrated the anniversary with a special picture shared to social media. The Oscar winner posed outside of the famous house where the show taped for six seasons during the '90s. "Moved in 33 years ago today," he wrote on Instagram. Fans in the comment section shared memes of memorable show moments and lyrics to the popular theme song, which was written and performed by Smith alongside his castmate DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Tennis superstar Coco Gauff made history over the weekend as the youngest player to win the U.S. Open since Serena Williams in 1999. After her victory, a video made its round on the internet of a younger Coco dancing in the stadium at U.S. Open years ago. Gauff joins a growing list of Black tennis professionals who've won the title, including Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens and the first Black Grand Slam winner, Althea Gibson.

Wiz Khalifa turned 36 on September 8, and he celebrated with fans online by sharing a video of himself hitting some dance moves. "36 feels great," the rapper tweeted. In a previous post, he thanked his supporters, the Taylor Gang, writing that he's "proud of the confidence and positivity you guys show as a community. Keep those beautiful smiles on your faces and keep showing the world why it feels so good to be a Taylor."

Nicki Minaj is gearing up for her hosting duties as emcee of the MTV Video Music Awards, which airs on Tuesday, September 8, in New Jersey. She'll return for the second time to do so and is also set to perform. "Why would they let papa bear muva host the VMA's this year chi!" she wrote on Instagram.

