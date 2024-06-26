ICYMI: YG unveils Just Re'd Up artwork, LeBron James and Lil Wayne appear in Beats Pill commercial

-- YG unveiled the artwork for Just Re'd Up 3, which he announced will come out on Aug. 16. It pays homage to previous Just Re'd Up projects while displaying the juxtaposition of his old and new life. Like previous albums, YG poses in front of a white background, with his name written in a bold gray font. He holds a red Louis Vuitton duffle bug, similar to the brown one spotted on the original Just Re'd Up album cover. And instead of standing in front of one car, like he did for the second installment, he now stands before three luxurious vehicles.

-- LeBron James and Lil Wayne unite for a commercial promoting the return of the new Beats Pill speaker. The ad finds James turning up to music, including Wayne's "A Milli," which prevents Weezy from a getting a good night's rest. He makes his way to the apartment above to find out what's causing the noise, discovers the party, and ends up staying and asking for the music to be turned up. "The Beats Pill has been a staple in the James household from day one," said James. "It's an iconic product, so it's exciting to be part of its relaunch for a new generation." Available in matte black, statement red and champagne gold, the Pill is $149.99 on apple.com.

50 Cent was welcomed into Tyler Perry's studio in Atlanta, and he left feeling super inspired. "I'm leaving no room for error. Tyler showed me some s*** today that inspired me," Fif wrote on Instagram. "I need all my money if you owe me, you better give me mine now!" Alongside the post were pictures of him and Tyler, a concession stand and an LED board that announced 50 Cent's arrival. "Tyler Perry Studios Welcomes 50 Cent & G-Unit," it read.

