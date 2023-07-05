Issa Rae's 'Insecure' is available on Netflix & fans are here for it

Glen Wilson/HBO

By Jamia Pugh

Issa Rae's hit comedy drama Insecure is available on Netflix and for fans of the popular series, it's the best news yet.

Netflix announced the award-winning show and all five seasons can now be streamed on the platform, a move praised by fans who protested the series' end on HBO in December 2021.

"This show bout to reach a whole new audience.. Let me go rewatch for the 100th time," one user wrote, while another tweeted about watching it "for the 200th time."

Over the course of its five-year-run, Insecure scored numerous awards, including a Peabody in 2018 and NAACP Image Awards in 2018, 2021 and 2022.

"I can't lie that show went hard AF," a fan wrote. "If Issa retired today she's Walk of Fame worthy off of Insecure alone."

Another user said, "The entire world is gonna have a shift now. It's gonna be a trending topic on TikTok ..."

If not on TikTok, Insecure was still a trending topic on Twitter Wednesday, July 5, two days after Netflix dropped the exciting news.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

