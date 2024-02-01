It's almost time: Usher reveals the track list for his upcoming album, 'Coming Home'

Usher's 2024 is off to a busy start.

He's gearing up for a much-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show on February 11, he'll head back to Las Vegas in May to play the famed Lovers & Friends Festival and he'll soon be dropping his new album, Coming Home.

Ahead of the release of his ninth studio project, the "Yeah" singer unveiled the track list, revealing a host of hip-hop and R&B greats who'll appear on the album.

He kicks things off with the album's titular #1 track featuring Nigerian superstar Burna Boy. The #2 track is the previously released, chart-topping "Good Good" with Summer Walker and 21 Savage. Latto hops on the #3 song, "A-Town Girl," and he tapped super producer The-Dream for the #4 track, "Cold Blooded."

Elsewhere on the 20-song project, there's H.E.R., Nigerian artists Pheelz and K-pop star Jung Kook.

Usher will make Coming Home available to fans on Friday, February 9, just two days before he plays his greatest hits during the Super Bowl 58 halftime show.

