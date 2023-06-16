J. Cole to become part owner of Charlotte Hornets

J. Cole, a native of North Carolina, is part of a group that will purchase the state's NBA team. According to NBA.com, the group has reached a deal with Michael Jordan to buy his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets.

Led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the buyer group includes J. Cole, recording artist Eric Church, Hornets part owner Plotkin and a few local Charlotte investors. Schnall, former minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks, is in the process of selling his stake in that team.

Once approved and finalized by the NBA Board of Governors, the group will own the Hornets, the Greensboro Swarm (NBA G League) and Hornets Venom GT (NBA 2K League), while managing the Spectrum Center. Jordan, the first former NBA player to become a majority owner, according to Forbes, will stay on as minority owner.

J. Cole's future part ownership role is another display of his love of basketball. He played for the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League and was credited for getting Caleb Martin signed to the Miami Heat, among other things.

