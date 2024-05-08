Ja Rule hosts special Mother’s Day luncheon in New York City

Ja Rule made a whole bunch of mothers feel extra special ahead of Mother’s Day.

Billboard reports that the rapper hosted a special Mother's Day lunch for 40 moms and their children at the New York restaurant Sei Less on Tuesday, May 7.

Families at the luncheon have all been caught up in the criminal justice system, and Ja Rule spent time talking to the moms and hearing about the struggles they've had to deal with.

“For something like this for mothers who have been through incarceration, I can relate to that and it’s close to my heart, so to be a part of this is special to me,” Ja Rule shares. “It’s a very hard thing for a mom to be incarcerated and have children and to be able to navigate that. It’s very difficult, so I empathize with them in a lot of ways.”

The luncheon was in partnership with the REFORM Alliance and The Ladies of Hope Ministries. Attendees were treated to a three-hour meal, dining on many of the restaurant's Asian fusion specialties.

“We are incredibly honored to have partnered with Ja Rule on such a special day for these mothers filled with unforgettable memories,” Sei Less co-owner Ivi Shano says. “This event is not just about a meal or a gift — it’s about creating a lasting impact, spreading love to our community and making a real difference in the lives of these mothers.”

