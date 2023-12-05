Jack Harlow wraps six-show No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour trek

Jack Harlow's third annual No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour event broke records all across his home state.

The six-city tour set new records for attendance records and ticket sales in Owensboro, Pikeville, Highland Heights, Murray and Bowling Green, Kentucky, with proceeds going to The Jack Harlow Foundation's support of local charities. This year alone, the Foundation raised over $500,000 in funds and product donations.

Each show closed with Jack's latest #1 hit "Lovin' on Me" and included his hits "First Class," "WHATS POPPIN," "Churchill Downs" and "Nail Tech."

Jack also collected hygiene products to donate to local nonprofits at each tour stop. Last week, he gave away 1,000 pairs of New Balance shoes to kids and adults in multiple local charities.

